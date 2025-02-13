News & Insights

GODADDY Earnings Results: $GDDY Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 13, 2025 — 05:51 pm EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

GODADDY ($GDDY) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $1.42 per share, missing estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $1,192,600,000, missing estimates of $1,202,494,575 by $-9,894,575.

GODADDY Insider Trading Activity

GODADDY insiders have traded $GDDY stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GDDY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • AMANPAL SINGH BHUTANI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 31,620 shares for an estimated $5,693,894.
  • MARK MCCAFFREY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 22,966 shares for an estimated $3,997,410.
  • ROGER CHEN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $908,050.
  • NICK DADDARIO (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,660 shares for an estimated $558,737.
  • PHONTIP PALITWANON (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,325 shares for an estimated $468,456.
  • BRIAN SHARPLES has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $391,740.
  • JARED F. SINE (Chief Strategy & Legal Officer) sold 17 shares for an estimated $3,111

GODADDY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 353 institutional investors add shares of GODADDY stock to their portfolio, and 361 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GODADDY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GDDY stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GDDY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

