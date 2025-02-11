GODADDY Earnings Preview: Recent $GDDY Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GODADDY ($GDDY) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,202,494,575 and earnings of $1.46 per share.

GODADDY Insider Trading Activity

GODADDY insiders have traded $GDDY stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GDDY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AMANPAL SINGH BHUTANI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 31,620 shares for an estimated $5,693,894 .

. MARK MCCAFFREY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 22,966 shares for an estimated $3,997,410 .

. ROGER CHEN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $908,050 .

. NICK DADDARIO (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,660 shares for an estimated $558,737 .

. PHONTIP PALITWANON (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,325 shares for an estimated $468,456 .

. BRIAN SHARPLES has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $391,740 .

. JARED F. SINE (Chief Strategy & Legal Officer) sold 17 shares for an estimated $3,111

GODADDY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 347 institutional investors add shares of GODADDY stock to their portfolio, and 346 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GODADDY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GDDY stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GDDY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 01/21, 01/16 and 0 sales.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

