GODADDY Earnings Preview: Recent $GDDY Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GODADDY ($GDDY) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,202,494,575 and earnings of $1.46 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GDDY stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
GODADDY Insider Trading Activity
GODADDY insiders have traded $GDDY stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GDDY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- AMANPAL SINGH BHUTANI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 31,620 shares for an estimated $5,693,894.
- MARK MCCAFFREY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 22,966 shares for an estimated $3,997,410.
- ROGER CHEN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $908,050.
- NICK DADDARIO (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,660 shares for an estimated $558,737.
- PHONTIP PALITWANON (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,325 shares for an estimated $468,456.
- BRIAN SHARPLES has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $391,740.
- JARED F. SINE (Chief Strategy & Legal Officer) sold 17 shares for an estimated $3,111
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
GODADDY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 347 institutional investors add shares of GODADDY stock to their portfolio, and 346 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,356,678 shares (+7083.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $662,507,536
- STARBOARD VALUE LP removed 1,478,276 shares (-32.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $231,764,111
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 1,129,786 shares (-25.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $177,127,849
- INVESCO LTD. added 784,783 shares (+43.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $123,038,278
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 628,798 shares (-8.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $98,582,950
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD added 599,637 shares (+888.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $94,011,088
- CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO added 567,070 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,922,605
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
GODADDY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GDDY stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GDDY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 01/21, 01/16 and 0 sales.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.