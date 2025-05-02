GoDaddy Earnings Miss Estimates in Q1, Revenues Increase Y/Y

GoDaddy GDDY reported first-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.27 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.93% but increased 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.



GDDY generated revenues of $1.2 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%. Revenues increased 7.7% year over year on a reported and 8% on a constant-currency (cc) basis. Total customers at the end of the first quarter were 20,484, down 2.4% year over year.

GDDY’s Quarterly Performance

Applications and Commerce (A&C), comprising websites, productivity applications, and payments and commerce, generated $446.4 million (contributing 37.4% to total revenues), up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.



The Core Platform, consisting of domains, aftermarket, hosting and security, increased 3.1% year over year to $747.9 million (contributing 62.6% to total revenues).

GoDaddy Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

GoDaddy Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | GoDaddy Inc. Quote

International revenues in the first quarter reached $388.8 million, up 10.2% year over year on a reported and 11.4% on a cc basis.



Total bookings of $1.4 billion increased 7.9% year over year and 8.7% on a cc basis.



Average revenues per user (ARPU) were $225, up 9.2% year over year.



Total annualized recurring revenues (ARR) were $4.05 billion, up 7.5% year over year.



In the first quarter, GoDaddy launched GoDaddy Agency, a partner program designed to connect digital agencies with small and mid-sized business leads, offering robust tools, services and support to help expand its client offerings.

GDDY’s Operating Results

On a non-GAAP basis, normalized EBITDA in the first quarter was $364.4 million, up 16.4% year over year. The normalized EBITDA margin expanded 230 basis points (bps) year over year.



Operating expenses (technology and development, marketing and advertising, customer care, and general and administrative) of $473.6 million increased 3.3% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses contracted 170 bps year over year to 39.7%.



Operating income was $247.3 million, up 40.6% year over year. The operating margin expanded 480 bps year over year to 20.7%.

GoDaddy’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $719.4 million compared with $1.1 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



As of March 31, 2025, GoDaddy had a total debt of $3.8 billion, and net debt was $3.1 billion.



The free cash flow was $411.3 million in the first quarter compared with the previous quarter’s $342 million, up 25.6% year over year.

GoDaddy Issues Q2 View & Maintains 2025 Guidance

For the second quarter of 2025, the company expects revenues of $1.195-$1.215 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 7% at the mid-point.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.2 billion, suggesting 7.05% growth over the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for second-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.49 per share, indicating 35.45% year-over-year growth. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



GoDaddy expects second-quarter A&C revenue growth in the mid-teens and Core revenue growth in the low-single digits.



For the second quarter, GDDY anticipates a normalized EBITDA margin of 31%.



For 2025, GoDaddy reaffirms its guidance and expects total revenues of $4.86-$4.94 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 7% at the mid-point.



The company expects full-year A&C revenue growth in the mid-teens and Core revenue growth in the low-single digits.



The normalized EBITDA margin expansion for the year is expected to be more than 100 basis points.



For 2025, GoDaddy anticipates a free cash flow of $1.5 billion.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

GDDY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Synchronoss Technologies SNCR, Chegg CHGG, and Compass COMP are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the Zacks Computer and Technology sector. These three companies carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Synchronoss Technologies is scheduled to report first-quarter 2025 results on May 6. Chegg is set to post first-quarter 2025 results on May 12, whereas Compass is scheduled to report first-quarter 2025 results on May 8.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Compass, Inc. (COMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.