GoDaddy Boosts Q2 Revenue Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Professional website manager GoDaddy, Inc. (GDDY) said Wednesday that it now expects second quarter revenue to exceed previously issued guidance of $790 million by approximately 1 percent as it has seen strong demand in its business, led by Domains and its Websites + Marketing offering, and management.

On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue of $815.89 million for the quarter.

In connection with a restructuring, the company estimates it will incur approximately $15 million of pre-tax restructuring charges for the payment of severance and related benefit costs and has determined that certain lease assets with a book value of approximately $58 million are impaired.

