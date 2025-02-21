GOBankingRates President: 3 Ways Trump’s Tariffs Can Lower Costs To Save You Money

President-elect Donald Trump has promised to enact tariffs on goods from certain countries on day one of his upcoming term.

“On Jan. 20, as one of my many first executive orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% tariff on all products coming into the United States and its ridiculous open borders,” he posted on Truth Social. He also posted that he plans to charge China “an additional 10% tariff, above any additional tariffs, on all of their many products coming into the United States of America.”

In a recent interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Trump defended his plans, stating that the proposed tariffs are “going to make us rich.”

“All I want to do is I want to have a level, fast, but fair playing field,” Trump said during the interview.

GOBankingRates’ president, Jeff Bartlett, agrees that Trump’s proposed tariffs will end up benefiting all Americans.

“Contrary to what we may hear from legacy media, protecting a country like the U.S.’s economy from unfair trade practices most often helps Americans by lowering costs in the end,” he said.

Here’s why Bartlett believes that Trump’s tariffs will have a positive impact on your wallet.

More Competition

If the U.S. is less reliant on foreign countries for certain products, this could open new doors for domestic businesses to fill in the gap. With more U.S.-based businesses encouraged to create goods, this will drive competition.

“[Tariffs] create more fair competition,” Bartlett said.

Due to the laws of supply and demand, the more competition there is, the more competitive the prices will be as well, leading to cost-savings for consumers.

More Opportunities for US Businesses

Tariffs can drive up prices on foreign goods and services, which could create more opportunities for domestic businesses to replace these products and services at a more affordable cost.

“[Tariffs] bring more opportunity for American businesses,” Bartlett said.

Policies That Benefit US Businesses Will Benefit All Americans

It’s not just business owners who would benefit from Trump’s proposed tariffs.

“[As tariffs] bring more opportunity for American businesses, [these businesses] then in turn often hire more Americans and have the ability to pay higher wages,” Bartlett said.

