GOAT Industries Eyes Capital Boost via Placement and Debt Conversion

GOAT Industries Ltd. is set to raise up to CDN$950,000 through a non-brokered private placement of 10 million units, each comprising a share and a warrant, with additional funds potentially coming from converting CDN$316,156 of debt into convertible notes. The proceeds will primarily support general working capital, with the private placement closing around June 30, 2024, and the debt conversion expected around June 5, 2024, both subject to regulatory approvals.

