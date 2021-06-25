Goal is to resolve Nord Stream 2 dispute with U.S. by August -Germany's Altamaier

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Friday he had had productive talks with U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on resolving the Nord Stream 2 dispute, adding that there are plans for further talks in coming weeks with the goal of a resolution by August.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Lisa Lambert)

((lisa.lambert@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.