GO2 People Ltd Seeks Reverse Takeover Opportunities

GO2 People Ltd remains in a dormant state as it actively seeks a suitable business for a reverse takeover. Despite the inactivity, the company is working to release its overdue annual report by the end of November 2024. Meanwhile, funding for administrative expenses is being supported by Mr. Murmylo until sufficient funding is secured.

