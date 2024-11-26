GO2 People Ltd: Major Stake Acquired by Investors

GO2 People Ltd. (AU:GO2) has released an update.

Australian Business Facilitators Pty Ltd, Satuq Investments Pty Ltd, and Tomasz Murmylo have collectively acquired a substantial holding in GO2 People Ltd, controlling 90 million ordinary shares, which accounts for 90% of the company’s voting power. This significant acquisition, finalized on November 20, 2023, could potentially influence GO2 People Ltd’s strategic direction and shareholder dynamics.

