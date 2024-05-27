News & Insights

The Go2 People Ltd: Dramatic Half-Year Turnaround

May 27, 2024 — 11:07 pm EDT

GO2 People Ltd. (AU:GO2) has released an update.

The Go2 People Ltd reported a substantial half-year profit of $12.87 million, mainly due to a one-time debt forgiveness after entering External Administration in May 2023, despite a significant drop in revenue and a small operational loss of $48,686. Net tangible assets increased to 0.01 cents per share, recovering from a deficit in the previous period. No dividends were paid or declared during this period, and the interim financial statements received an unqualified review from auditors.

