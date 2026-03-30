Go Oil-Heavy as Strait of Hormuz Disruption Drives Opportunity

Oil price is again back to its glorious days after Iran blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint handling roughly one-fifth of global oil and gas supply, per the U.S Energy Information Administration. The war in the Middle East is escalating with more room for oil prices to rise. Are key energy companies like TechnipFMC FTI, Weatherford International plc WFRD and Permian Resources Corporation PR well-positioned to gain? Let’s delve deeper.

WTI Oil Crosses $100

The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude is trading at more than $100 per barrel, according to data from oilprice.com, owing to the ongoing and intensified war in the Middle East. Also, in its latest short-term energy outlook, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”) mentioned its expectation for the WTI oil price this year at $73.61 per barrel, higher than $65.40 last year.

Thus, the present crude pricing environment is highly favorable for exploration and production activities. This will increase demand for drilling rigs and oil field services.

3 Energy Stocks in the Spotlight: FTI, WFRD & PR

TechnipFMC, being a leading provider of technology, equipment and services to the upstream players for extracting resources efficiently while reducing costs, is well-positioned to capitalize on the high oil prices. With exploration and production activities remaining favorable, demand for FTI’s services is likely to continue to grow. With its activities spreading across Subsea and Surface Technologies, the company is strongly positioned to gain on both onshore and offshore operations. FTI currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Weatherford International,a leading energy player, is also likely to benefit from high prices of oil. This is because the company, with a Zacks Rank of 1, helps explorers and producers in getting optimal oil and gas from the fields. Since oil is now back to its glorious days, increased upstream operations will likely drive the rise in demand for WFRD’s oilfield services. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Permian Resources,with its presence in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the prolific Permian Basin, is well-positioned to bank on the rising oil prices. The company, with a Zacks Rank of 1, is among the largest pure-play Permian players, and oil comprised more than 46% of total production in the fourth quarter of 2025.

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TechnipFMC plc (FTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Weatherford International PLC (WFRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.