GO in the Know: Twitter Deal ‘On Hold,’ Meme Stocks Rise & Top Financial News for May 13

Crypto is crashing, the stock market’s tanking, and today is Friday the 13th, but some good luck has to be heading our way soon, right? If not, at least the weekend is here. Before you enjoy it, take some time to catch up on the big financial stories of the day.

The Big Lead: Musk’s Twitter Deal on Hold?

Not so fast on that Elon Musk-Twitter deal, folks. The Tesla CEO tweeted that his $44 billion bid to acquire Twitter, announced last month, was “temporarily on hold” until he can confirm that spam and fake accounts represent less than 5% of the social network’s total users.

Business Spotlight: Meme Stocks

Is this the return of a full-fledged meme mania, or just the result of retail investors “buying the dip” on AMC and GameStop? Analysts aren’t sure, but trading of the two stocks was halted “several times during the day for volatility” Thursday before they both closed up, and have continued to increase Friday.

That’s Interesting: More Than Half of Americans Believe They Handle Finances Better Than Their Parents

BOK Financial conducted a poll of 2,000 adults and found that 58% of those surveyed believe they are better financial managers than their parents.

Bonus: How To Prep Your Social Media Feeds Before Job Hunting

Have a great weekend, everyone!

