Cryptocurrencies

GO in the Know: Elon Musk Backpedals, Crypto Scams & Top Financial News for June 6

Contributor
Gary Dudak GOBankingRates
Published

It’s National Yo-Yo Day, so if you’re in the mood for a little old-fashioned fun … you know what to do. Meanwhile, here are the top financial stories of the day.

The Big Lead: Musk Clarifies Comments on Slashing Tesla Workforce

Elon Musk seemed to try to assuage investors’ anxiety over the weekend, following his leaked emails about slashing Tesla’s workforce, which sent the stock on a turbulent ride.

Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Costco Competitors

Several wholesale/retail superstores have to come up with savvy strategies, unique stock and shopping experiences, price slashes and membership discounts to compete with Costco.

Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: Crypto Scams Cost Americans $1 Billion Since 2021

A new study found that since the start of 2021, more than 46,000 people have reported losing over $1 billion in crypto to scams. In terms of the percentage of dollars lost to scams, cryptocurrency outpaces any other payment method.

Read the full story here

Bonus: Is Getting Money Advice From Friends and Family a Good Idea?

GOBankingRates spoke to several financial professionals about which risks and benefits to keep in mind when consulting friends and family for financial guidance.

Read the full story here

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: GO in the Know: Elon Musk Backpedals, Crypto Scams & Top Financial News for June 6

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

See more videos

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.

Learn More

Explore Cryptocurrencies

Explore

Most Popular