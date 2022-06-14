GO in the Know: Bear Market Tips, Bracing for Fed Rate Hike & Top Financial News for June 14
It’s Flag Day everyone, and also happens to be National Bourbon Day. Before you celebrate one or both of them, take a moment to catch up on today’s top financial stories. Cheers.
The Big Lead: How To Navigate Your Portfolio in a Bear Market
The bear market has officially arrived, and the main question now is how to deal with it to protect yourself financially. Four investing experts weigh in.
Economy Spotlight: Possible ‘Volcker Moment’ Coming
The Fed’s Federal Open Market Committee is meeting today and June 15, and investors are bracing themselves for a potentially faster and steeper rate hike, as inflation data was worse than expected — hitting 8.6% in May.
That’s Concerning: Rent Prices Continue To Rise
Consumer Price Index (CPI) data showed that a key essential, shelter, increased in cost by 5.5% over the past year, the largest 12-month increase for that category since the period ending Feb. 1991. According to experts, rent increases are not likely to slow down soon either.
Bonus: IRS Expands Deduction for Fuel Costs
You’d need a Hubble Space Telescope to spot the silver lining in today’s gasoline prices — they pushed above $5 a gallon this week for the first time ever — but the IRS did offer at least one tiny bit of good news recently: You can now increase your tax write-off for fuel costs.
ICYMI: Yesterday’s GO in the Know
More From GOBankingRates
- 11 Things You Should Never Buy at Walmart
- Nominate Your Favorite Small Business To Be Featured in GOBankingRates' 2022 Small Business Spotlight
- The 1% Don't Want You to Know About These 5 Investments
- The Top 10 Best Travel Hacks To Save the Most Money
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: GO in the Know: Bear Market Tips, Bracing for Fed Rate Hike & Top Financial News for June 14
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.