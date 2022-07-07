Personal Finance

GO in the Know: 100 Most Influential Money Experts & Top Financial News for July 7

It is here: GOBankingRates’ definitive list of the Top 100 Money Experts in America. From the top authors and TV personalities to podcast hosts and influencers, they have a lot of money advice to share. Check it out, along with some of today’s top financial stories.

The Big Lead: Where Do Americans Get Their Money Advice?

A recent GOBankingRates survey found that nearly half of Americans turn to experts to get financial advice, so we analyzed “best of” lists and other rankings to determine the best of the best in several categories.

Business Spotlight: Cash App

Cash App users can now use Cash Card Round Ups to round up Cash Card transactions to the nearest dollar. This spare change can be used to invest in your choice of a stock, ETF or bitcoin with every purchase.

Well That’s Interesting: Our Q&A With Mark Cuban

Cuban shares why “do nothing” is often the best investment strategy and the one factor that can determine whether or not a company is a good investment.

Bonus: Here’s What Everyone Should Be Doing To Fight Inflation

From cutting back on non-essentials to creating a sound financial plan, fight inflation with these expert recommendations.

