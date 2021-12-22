Go Here, Not There: 9 Spectacular International Destinations To Try

After over a year of border closures and intense travel restrictions, you might be ready to see something new and head abroad. Another consideration for traveling outside of the U.S. is the overcrowding seen in National Parks and other common American tourist destinations.

The world has so much to offer that it would be a shame to stay home. However, those choices are a double-edged sword. Narrowing things down can feel impossible when there are so many countries to choose from.

For travelers who know they want to see something different but aren’t sure where to look, we’ve rounded up destinations that have things in common with some of the most popular U.S. destinations. You’ll enjoy similar experiences with an added dose of international culture. For the best of both worlds, these really are the perfect vacation destinations. Many of these are already open to American travelers but consider the rest as inspiration for your future travels.

Skip: Alaska, Try: Norway

Calling all scenery lovers: Norway has gorgeous fjords that can easily hold their own compared to Alaska, plus unspoiled forests, mountains, glaciers and views of the northern lights. Since it’s only 20% the size, it’s easier to get around, with your choice of roads, trains, cruises or flights to make your way through the country. Just be aware that neither destination is necessarily known as being budget-friendly.

While the scenery and great outdoors are Norway’s largest claims to fame, that’s not all it has. The capital city of Oslo is lively, with options for foodies, history lovers and museum feigns. Smaller cities like Bergen and Stavanger are also great bases for culture-seeking travelers. Like in Alaska, though, it’s the smaller towns and middle-of-nowhere locales that often add in the most unique experiences, so it’s worth making an effort to get out of town.

Skip: San Francisco, Try: Melbourne

If you love San Francisco, there’s a good chance you’ll love Melbourne, too. This Australian city is known for its many neighborhoods, each one with its own personality that makes it feel like you’ve escaped to a brand new world. Museums, shops, restaurants and bars change personality from one district to the next. You can walk past historical buildings to hipster hangouts, international businesses, ethnic enclaves and cutting-edge design.

Melbourne is also an ideal base for side trips. You can get to wine country quickly or head along the Great Ocean Road for an epic coastal drive. Of course, carving out time for either of those means sacrificing time in the city itself. Don’t fret. Melbourne is one of those cities you’ll want an excuse to return to.

Skip: Hawaii, Try: French Polynesia

Looking for another tropical paradise island? French Polynesia offers the same sunshine but with powder-soft beaches, less commercialism and more of the island culture you love. Admittedly, it’s a long flight from the west coast, but once you step off the plane, you’ll ease right into vacation mode.

Like Hawaii, you can island-hop your way through French Polynesia, with the most popular islands including Tahiti, Bora Bora and Moorea. Plan a week of snorkeling, swimming and relaxing at your overwater bungalow. You may also want to hike Mt. Aorai or take jeep tours through Bora Bora’s gloriously green interior.

Skip: the Appalachian Trail, Try: The Great Trail

Hiking and camping aren’t for everyone but tackling an epic trail is exactly what some travelers want. It’s a physical challenge, a mental respite and the gateway to scenic views you can only reach by foot. Canada’s Great Trail takes that to a level of grand proportions. At nearly 15,000 miles long, it stretches from coast to coast to coast (that’s the Arctic Ocean, if you’re keeping track) and is the longest recreational trail in the world.

While you theoretically could complete the entire journey, most travelers will choose a stage or two to complete during their trip. In your choice of provinces, several areas are easily accessible for day hikes while others lend themselves better to backpacking trips of one or more nights. Another advantage to this trail is that many sections are multi-use, giving you the option to bike, horseback ride, nordic ski, snowmobile or even travel by boat.

Skip: Portland, Try: Copenhagen

Although the craft beer movement is centered in America, you’ll find microbreweries worldwide—including quite the collection in Copenhagen, Denmark. Unlike other European countries, you’ll find an incredible variety of styles of beer here at local small-scale breweries as well as numerous craft beer bars bringing in finds from around the world. There’s even a Copenhagen Beer Week each year full of brew-related events.

In between sips of ales and porters, Copenhagen has plenty of quirkiness to explore. Plan an afternoon in a floating hot tub in the harbor or check out the ski slope built at the CopenHill waste-to-energy plant. Like Portland, it’s also a fun city to get around by bike, with lots of cyclist-friendly routes that take you past the city’s best sights.

Skip: Grand Canyon, Try: Colca Canyon

Why settle for the Grand Canyon when you can visit one even grander? The Colca Canyon, in Peru, reaches depths of 10,730 feet with dazzling scenery from top to bottom. As a sight that’s solidly on the tourist trail yet still far less visited than Machu Picchu, it’s a great balance for travelers to include as part of their itinerary.

Dozens of agencies leave Arequipa daily for package tours that explore the canyon, some focusing on scenic drives and others with multi-day treks. In addition to seeing the canyon itself, trips typically include several scenic viewpoints in the Andes mountains, views of volcanoes in the distance and a chance to see condors flying overhead.

Skip: Key West, Try: Ambergris Caye

Ambergris Caye, Belize got its start in tourism thanks to a herculean barrier reef perfect for snorkeling and diving. Now, though, travelers visit for its easy-going vibe, chill beach bars and fun take on nightlife. Add in golf carts instead of rental cars and ultra-fresh seafood for dinner to score that five-o-clock feeling.

Like Key West, getting to Ambergris Caye is half the fun. From the international airport, you’ll either need to take a hopper flight or hop on a ferry to reach your final destination. Either way, expect gorgeous tropical views along the way. And did we mention the official language in Belize is English? Now that’s easy.

Skip: Yellowstone, Try: Iceland

From the east coast, it’s barely longer to fly to Iceland than it is to get to Yellowstone National Park, giving you the perfect excuse to head abroad. This island country has just as many geothermal features, too. Check out Strokkur and the simply named Geysir on a day trip from Reykjavik to the Golden Circle or tour the Reykjanes Peninsula to see mud pools and steam vents. Waterfalls, mountains, hot springs and even a volcano round out a great vacation.

Iceland has the added advantage of offering dozens of spots without crowds and tourists. The newly launched Diamond Circle route takes you past waterfalls and a canyon, among other scenic sights. It’s true you won’t see elk or grizzly bears here, but you can see whales instead for an experience that’s extraordinary in its own way.

Skip: Chicago, Try: Toronto

One of the reasons Chicago stands out compared to other cities is for streets with spacious, wide streets, a position on the lake and friendly locals. Turns out, Toronto offers that as well—with the added bonus of the exchange rate stretching your budget further. It’s an easy flight away from nearly any airport so that you can pop in for a weekend (or stay for a week).

While you’re visiting Toronto, you can head up the CN Tower for never-ending views, take in a theater production or cheer at a professional sporting event or head out for nightlife of all styles. Museums range from world-class exhibits at the Royal Ontario Museum to the unique Bata Shoe Museum and a plethora of neighborhoods, restaurants and stores give you the ultimate variety in how to spend your time.

Bottom Line

No two destinations will ever be exactly alike but traveling to these spots will help you find the vibe you love with the freshness of visiting somewhere new. Choosing an international getaway might mean a little more planning, a trade-off that can pay dividends in memorable experiences and an escape from the ordinary.

