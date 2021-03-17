Go Green With These ETFs on St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick’s Day is here, and most investors try their luck for some green returns on this Irish tradition. The festival, mostly associated with parades, wearing green, food, drinking and home decoration with shamrocks, leprechauns and pots of gold, is also highly anticipated by the broad investment world. This is because the upbeat mood and increased investments act as catalysts for the stock market, usually pushing it higher (read: 10 Sector ETFs Flying Higher on a Recovering Economy).



Per the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend $5.14 billion on St. Patrick’s Day this year. About 49% of Americans are expected to celebrate the festival this year, with average spending of $40.77. Though the day is popular in the 18-24 years age group, people between 35 and 44 years are the biggest spenders, shelling out an average of $49.30 for the holiday.



Americans plan to celebrate the holiday in a number of ways with 79% wearing green, 42% planning a special dinner, 32% decorating their homes or offices in an Irish theme, 13% attending private parties, and 10% attending a party at a bar or a restaurant. Additionally, 6% plans to attend a St. Patrick’s Day parade and 8% will host a party.



Further, about 60% of the Americans will be spending on holiday-themed food, 44% on beverages, 32% on decoration, 30% on apparels, 20% on candy, 10% on greeting cards and 7% on gifts.



Given the splurge, it will not come as a surprise if the stock market goes green in honor of St. Patrick's Day. In particular, retailers, food and beverage companies and restaurants could see a huge jump in their stock prices as higher consumer purchase will likely boost revenues. So, raise a toast to the ETFs in these sectors and try to find some hidden luck in this Irish festival.



Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF PBJ



This product offers exposure to 32 stocks that are engaged in the manufacture, sale or distribution of food and beverage products, agricultural products, and products related to the development of new food technologies by tracking the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index. With AUM of $75.1 million, the fund charges 63 basis points (bps) in annual fees from investors and sees a light average daily volume of 24,000 shares. However, it currently has a Zacks ETF Rank #4 (Sell) with a Medium risk outlook (read: U.S. Consumer Inflation Moderate: ETFs to Win).



First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF FTXG



This ETF offers exposure to U.S. companies within the food and beverage industry. It tracks the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage Index, holding 31 securities in its basket with none accounting for no more than 10% share. It has AUM of just $3.9 million and charges 60 bps in annual fees. It sees a meager average daily volume of under 4,000 shares and has a Zacks ETF Rank #4.



Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF PEJ



This fund offers exposure to companies that are principally engaged in the design, production or distribution of goods or services in the leisure and entertainment industries by tracking the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index. It holds a small basket of 32 stocks with restaurants and bars accounting for one-fourth of the portfolio. The product has AUM of $1.9 billion and an average trading volume of 626,000 shares per day. PEJ charges 63 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a High risk outlook.



Amplify Online Retail ETF IBUY



This ETF offers global exposure to companies that derive 70% or more revenues from online and virtual retail by tracking the EQM Online Retail Index. It is a home to 58 stocks with each accounting for less than 5.1% of assets and has accumulated $1.8 billion in its asset base. The product charges 65 bps in fees per year and trades in a moderate volume of 289,000 shares a day on average (read: 5 ETF Winners of Coronavirus Pandemic).



SPDR S&P Retail ETF XRT



This product targets the retail segment of the broad U.S. market. It tracks the S&P Retail Select Industry Index, holding 94 securities in its basket. The fund has amassed $854.7 million in its asset base and charges 35 bps in annual fees. Volume is extremely solid, exchanging nearly 5.1 million shares in hand a day on average. The fund has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.

