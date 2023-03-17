Go Green With These ETFs on St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick’s Day is here and most investors are trying their luck for some green returns on this Irish tradition. The festival, mostly associated with parades, wearing green, food, drinks and home decoration with shamrocks, leprechauns and pots of gold, is also highly anticipated by the broad investment world. This is because the upbeat mood and increased investments act as catalysts for the stock market, usually pushing it higher.



Per the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend a record $6.9 billion on St. Patrick’s Day this year, up $1 billion from the last year. About 61% of Americans are expected to celebrate the festival this year, with average spending of $43.84. This is up from the last year record of 54% Americans spending. Men tend to spend more than women, shelling out an average of $48.71 versus $39.15 for women (read: Higher Spending to Boost Consumer Discretionary ETFs).



About 72% of the people celebrating the day are between the age group of 18 to 34 years, followed by 38% in the age group of 35-54 years and 45% in the 55 years plus bracket. Americans celebrate the holiday in a number of ways with 80% wearing green, 31% planning a special dinner, 15% attending private parties and 25% attending a party at a bar or a restaurant. Additionally, 15% of Americans plan to attend a St. Patrick’s Day parade.



Further, about 48% of Americans, including children, will be spending on holiday-themed food, 43% on beverages, 36% on apparel, 35% on decoration, 25% on candy, 10% on greeting cards and 9% on gifts.



Given the splurge, it will not come as a surprise if the stock market goes green in honor of St. Patrick's Day. In particular, retailers, food and beverage companies, and restaurants could see a huge jump in their stock prices as higher consumer purchase will likely boost their revenues. So, raise a toast to the ETFs in these sectors and try to find some hidden luck in this Irish festival.



Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF ( PBJ )



Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF offers exposure to 32 stocks engaged in the manufacture, sale, or distribution of food and beverage products, agricultural products and products related to the development of new food technologies by tracking the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (read: 3 Sector ETFs Looking Decent Despite Soft Manufacturing Data).



With AUM of $318.6 million, Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF charges 63 bps in annual fees from investors and sees a moderate average daily volume of 78,000 shares. PBJ has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF ( EATZ )



AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF is an actively managed and the only ETF investing exclusively in the restaurant and foodservice industry, including restaurants, bars, pubs, fast food, take-out facilities, food catering services and more. AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF holds 31 securities in its basket with a higher concentration on the top firm.



AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF gathered $2.4 million in its asset base. EATZ charges 99 bps as annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 600 shares.



SPDR S&P Retail ETF ( XRT )



SPDR S&P Retail ETF tracks the S&P Retail Select Industry Index, which provides exposure across large, mid-and small-cap retail stocks. It holds well diversified 94 stocks in its basket. SPDR S&P Retail ETF is well spread across various industries with a double-digit allocation each in apparel retail, automotive retail, specialty stores and Internet & direct marketing retail.



SPDR S&P Retail ETF is the largest and most popular in the retail space, with AUM of $548.1 million and an average trading volume of 6.1 million shares. It charges 35 bps in annual fees.



Amplify Online Retail ETF ( IBUY )



Amplify Online Retail ETF offers global exposure to companies that derive 70% or more revenues from online and virtual retail by tracking the EQM Online Retail Index. IBUY holds 58 stocks in its basket, with none accounting for more than 3.6% of assets. Amplify Online Retail ETF has the largest allocation in traditional retail and the marketplace, with 49% and 39%, share, respectively.



Amplify Online Retail ETF has attracted $186.9 million in its asset base and charges 65 bps in annual fees. IBUY trades in an average daily volume of 49,000 shares.



Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF ( PSCD )



Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF targets the small-cap segment of the broad consumer discretionary space by tracking the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index. It holds 87 securities in its basket, with specialty retail taking the largest share at 35.1%, while household durables, and hotels, restaurants and leisure accounting for double-digit exposure each (read: Consumer Savings at One-Year High: ETFs to Buy).



Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has attracted $27.6 million in AUM and charges 30 bps in annual fees. It trades in an average daily volume of about 3,000 shares and has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a High risk outlook.

