Go Digital or Go Home: It’s Time for Manufacturing to Get With the Times

By Aviran Yaacov, CEO and Co-founder of Ecoplant

It’s easy to lose track of the number of technological revolutions that have reshaped everything we know about the world. The next one, Industry 4.0, is approaching faster than you think and it’s crucial we’re all ready for it.

Cloud-based computing raises profitability 22 percent and cuts operational costs 23 percent, on average. Coupled with the drop in manufacturing jobs over the past decade, it’s reasonable this kind of data might trigger workers in manufacturing who fear for their positions in a fast-changing world. With new technology, however, comes a new labor market—one that also requires human resources. The Industry 4.0 revolution will resemble developments within the energy field: While the energy transformation has killed jobs in the coal industry, it has created ten times as many green energy jobs. But as manufacturers know all too well, nothing is created out of thin air, least of all jobs.

Digital era jobs

The challenge is for governments and businesses to prepare labor forces for digital jobs properly. An OECD reportemphasizes the need for raising low-skilled participation in training. Analysis has shown training low-skilled workers can significantly improve the diffusion and use of digital technologies in firms and, in turn, productivity. The last point deserves emphasis: It’s not only for altruistic reasons that the digital transformation needs to be embraced by manufacturing companies. Training low-skilled labor for digital jobs has a positive impact on the companies’ bottom line.

Training employees—on the job

On-the-job training is essential for digitization across industries, but especially in manufacturing. Barring a few exceptions, manufacturing workers aren’t enrolled in universities that offer Industry 4.0 training. On-the-job training will make up most of the relevant training they will have for their future careers and tenure. Dangerous and dull work can be reduced, and workers can be prepared for changing, and often better, roles. As professor Kagemann, Chairman of the Acatech Board of Trustees, put it, “While collaboration between man and machine will call for greater flexibility and adaptability, it also offers people the prospect of better, more fulfilling jobs.”

Agatech in its report Industry 4.0 Index, touches on the human resource issue. Companies have cultural problems in terms of digital transformation. Employees have nowhere near enough involvement in change projects that affect them. Having the IT department choose a system without first consulting the workers it will affect can create low acceptance and resistance, hampering the implementation. Instead, workers should be brought in and trained on all levels to facilitate a cultural transformation.

It might sound flippant and vague to tell companies to train the staff adequately, but there is no other choice. Organizations must develop robust frameworks for career guidance, enhanced distance learning, financial incentives, and career-long learning initiatives. Employees who don’t feel they can achieve their career goals at their current place of employment are 12 times more likely to consider leaving, according to an IBM study. If you have ever heard the manager of a plant, or any company for that matter, complain about their staff not being loyal enough, ask yourself: whose fault is that really?

Data isn’t just for startups. Manufacturing, get hip.

Another resource that needs to be tapped is data. Wasting data is tantamount to wasting resources and potential; the question is how to collect the data and put it to good use.

Utilizing data for maintenance, optimizing production, reducing downtime, and increasing yield creates positive value. ExxonMobil predicts its internet-connected sensors will have yielded a rise in production of 50,000 barrels of oil per day by 2025. And a McKinsey report predicts that by 2025, Industry 4.0 tech will have generated between $1.2 to $3.7 trillion of value. Putting this data to use is a qualitatively different job from the traditional manufacturing job. To take advantage of the benefits offered by modern technology, companies must position themselves properly, and that means ensuring they’re hiring and training for the jobs of tomorrow, not the jobs of yesterday.

The most effective way to adapt to change is to get out ahead of it

Apart from the benefits of profitability and efficiency, digitizing a plant has the advantage of positioning manufacturing for future technologies, which is more difficult to quantify. The world is changing fast, and the more analog a manufacturing plant is, the more significant the disadvantage will be in a fast-paced world. A plant can quickly lose its edge and be left in the 20th century.

Business leaders can and should prepare workers for the labor market of the future and, in so doing, improve everyone’s chance to benefit from digital transformation. It is time for the manufacturing world to leap-frog into the Industry 4.0 era.

About the author: Aviran Yaacov, CEO, and Co-founder of EcoPlant. Aviran has over ten years of experience and expertise in operations, finance, sales, and people management in the IT industry. Before his current role, Aviran was a Senior Sales Executive for a SAP Business One integration firm. He is part of the management team In Ecoplant since it was established in 2016. From the bootstrapping stage, he oversaw business development in the company. He generated more than 25 paid customers of EcoPlant’s solution in large factory sites such as Unilever, Elbit (Georgia), HP, and more.

