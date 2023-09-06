GO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (Symbol: GO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.96, changing hands as low as $29.92 per share. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GO's low point in its 52 week range is $25.71 per share, with $39.465 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.99.
