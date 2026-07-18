Go Big or Go Bigger: Is the Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF or S&P 500 Growth ETF the Better Buy?

Key Points

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF provides exposure to 212 holdings while Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF focuses on a concentrated group of 69 stocks

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF maintains a lower expense ratio of 0.05% compared to the 0.07% fee for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

Both ETFs are heavily weighted toward technology but Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has shown a shallower maximum drawdown over the last five years

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Admiral Funds - Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF ›

Choosing between Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:VOOG) and Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:MGK) involves weighing a slightly lower cost against a broader portfolio of S&P 500 growth stocks.

Both Vanguard funds provide low-cost exposure to the U.S. growth market but differ in their underlying index methodology. While MGK targets only the largest market-capitalization names, VOOG casts a wider net across the entire S&P 500, offering a different balance of concentration and diversity.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric MGK VOOG Issuer Vanguard Vanguard Share price $88.18 (as of 2026-07-16) $81.91 (as of 2026-07-16) Expense ratio 0.05% 0.07% 1-yr return (as of July 16, 2026) 18.80% 22.80% Dividend yield 0.30% 0.50% Beta 1.23 1.17 AUM $33.3 billion $26.4 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield as of the close of July 16.

MGK is slightly more affordable with a 0.05% expense ratio, while VOOG charges 0.07%. Investors seeking higher income could find more value in the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF, which provides a higher trailing-12-month payout.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric MGK VOOG Max drawdown (5 yr) (36.00%) (32.70%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,917 $1,908

What's inside

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) portfolio contains 148 holdings, primarily in Technology 52%, Communication Services 16%, and Consumer Cyclical 9%. Its largest positions include Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) at 13.6%, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 7.8%, and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) at 6%. It launched in 2010. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has paid $0.37 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$81.91 share price works out to a 0.50% yield.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) portfolio is more concentrated with 56 holdings, led by Technology 59%, Communication Services 17%, and Consumer Cyclical 11%. Its largest positions include Nvidia at 13.24%, Apple at 12%, and Microsoft Corp at 8%. It launched in 2007. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has paid $0.29 per share over the trailing 12 months, which, on its recent ~$88.18 share price, works out to a 0.30% yield.

Which fund is the better buy?

These two Vanguard funds are a choice between going big or going bigger.

Both have rock-bottom expenses, both are more than 90% invested in large-cap stocks, and both are around 40% focused on large-cap growth stocks.

The mega cap ETF, MGK, is a bet that the top tier of names in the stock market will continue to be leaders. Because it is so concentrated, two-thirds of its assets are focused on its top 10 holdings. Nine of those are tech holdings, the other, Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY), which is number ten at 3.4% of the portfolio.

While more diversified, VOOG is still fairly concentrated with fewer than 200 stocks. It’s still pretty focused on its top 10, where 56% of assets are allocated. Nine of its 10 top holdings are also tech (Lilly is the other here too), and just one stock in the top 10 mix differs for VOOG, Micron Technologies (NASDAQ:MU), at 3.7% of the portfolio.

The main difference, then, is performance. Here, a little more diversity pays dividends, with VOOG outperforming MGK in every time frame, but the 10-year period, where MGK posts annualized gains of 19%, versus 18% for VOOG.

In the 3-year and 5-year periods, VOOG returns 25.8% and 14.%, respectively, compared to 23.7% and 14.3% in MGK’s 3- and 5-year look-backs.

Diversification is a good rule of thumb in investing, and here between these concentrated ETFs that holds true. The choice is VOOG for long-term investors.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard Admiral Funds - Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Admiral Funds - Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Admiral Funds - Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $371,842!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,244,783!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 900% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 18, 2026.

Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Eli Lilly, Micron Technology, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.