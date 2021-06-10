Go-Ahead sees improved profit on travel demand recovery

Britain's Go-Ahead Group said on Thursday its full-year outlook had improved after passenger volumes for its bus and rail services scaled to their highest since the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

Passenger volumes for the regional bus services were currently around 65% to 70% of levels seen before the global health crisis hit, the transport operator said, adding that profit expectations for its London and international bus units have also increased.

