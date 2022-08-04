Go-Ahead Group agrees to increased buyout offer from consortium

Credit: REUTERS/Neil Hall

Transport operator Go-Ahead Group said on Thursday it had agreed to an increased buyout offer valued at 669 million pounds ($811.83 million) from Australia's Kinetic Holding and Spain-based Globalvia Inversiones.

Go-Ahead agreed in June to be bought by the consortium for about 647 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8241 pounds)

