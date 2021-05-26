Go-Ahead CEO David Brown to retire at the end of the year

British rail and bus operator Go-Ahead said on Wednesday its chief executive David Brown planned to retire at the end of this year after 10 years in the role, and that it had started a process to find his replacement.

Brown became chief executive in 2011 and has led the company's expansion overseas as well as steering it through the pandemic over the last 15 months.

Go-Ahead said in a statement it would make a further announcement in due course.

