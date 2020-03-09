GNW Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (Symbol: GNW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.08, changing hands as low as $4.02 per share. Genworth Financial, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GNW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GNW's low point in its 52 week range is $2.89 per share, with $4.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.06.

