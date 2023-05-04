GNW Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (Symbol: GNW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.91, changing hands as low as $4.51 per share. Genworth Financial, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 15.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GNW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GNW's low point in its 52 week range is $3.43 per share, with $6.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.61.

