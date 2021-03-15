GNUS Stock Alert: New Roblox Series Sends Genius Brands Shares Surging

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) stock is on the rise Monday after announcing a new Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) series.

According to a press release, Genius Brands is teaming up with Tankee to create this new Roblox series. The series will feature some of the top influencers on Roblox. It will also be exclusive to the company’s Kartoon Channel! streaming service.

Genius Brands notes that the new Roblox series will last for 12 episodes. It will premiere on Kartoon Channel! in June. GNUS has been worked with Tankee for over two years to bring original content to its platform. However, this marks the first co-production between the two for Kartoon Channel!

Jon Ollwerther, the general manager of Kartoon Channel!, said this about the news sending GNUS stock up today.

“Roblox has become a phenomenon that has captured the attention of children across the globe, and we are thrilled to be working with Tankee to develop and share new episodes in order to meet the growing demand from viewers.”

GNUS stock was up 10.4% as of Monday afternoon.

