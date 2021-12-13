GNTX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Gentex Corp. (Symbol: GNTX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.33, changing hands as low as $34.22 per share. Gentex Corp. shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GNTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GNTX's low point in its 52 week range is $30.40 per share, with $37.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.40.

