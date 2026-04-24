GNTX Beats on Q1 Earnings, Raises 2026 Revenue Outlook

Gentex Corporation GNTX reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 48 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents by 8.28%. The figure increased 11.6% from 43 cents a year ago.

Net sales were $675 million, which topped the consensus mark of $647 million by 4.36%. Revenues rose 17.1% from $577 million in the year-ago quarter, aided by contributions from VOXX and a richer mix of advanced features.

Gentex Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Gentex Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Gentex Corporation Quote

GNTX’s Core Growth Driven by Advanced Feature Strength

In the first quarter of 2026, Gentex earned $586.8 million from its core business (excluding VOXX), while VOXX contributed $88.6 million. Strong demand for its advanced features across different regions helped offset the slowdown in global vehicle production.

During the quarter, revenues in North America rose about 6% from last year, even though vehicle production in the region declined 2%. Growth was supported by higher shipments of Full Display Mirrors. In Europe, Japan and Korea, results improved due to a better product mix, supported by the ramp-up of an in-cabin monitoring system and continued demand for Full Display Mirrors.

In China, revenues were approximately $28 million, down 29% from the previous quarter, primarily due to tariffs and counter-tariff impacts.

Gentex Breaks Out Sales Mix and Unit Shipment Trends

In the first quarter of 2026, Gentex Automotive reported sales of $566.2 million, up slightly from $563.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Sales increased modestly despite lower vehicle production and reduced basic mirror shipments, supported by a favorable product mix and new technology launches.

Total auto-dimming mirror shipments declined 6% year over year to 10.85 million units. North American mirror units were up 1% to 3.67 million, while international mirror units fell 9% to 7.18 million.

In the Other category, net sales rose to $20.6 million from $12.9 million, driven by higher aircraft window sales and gains in fire protection and biometrics. VOXX contributed $88.6 million, and the acquired business has now become profitable as integration progresses.

GNTX Margins Improve, Though Tariffs Pressure Costs

In the first quarter of 2026, total gross margin improved to 33.8% from 33.2% in the year-ago quarter, while core Gentex gross margin rose 80 basis points to 34%. The increase was mainly driven by better efficiency and a favorable product mix, partially offset by tariff costs and higher raw material prices.

Operating expenses totaled $105 million, mainly due to the VOXX acquisition and $2.8 million in impairment charges. The operating income totaled $123.7 million.

The company reported a total other loss of $5.6 million compared with other income of $0.6 million in the year-ago quarter, mainly due to lower investment income, impairment charges and credit loss reserves tied to certain technology investments and loans. The effective tax rate for the quarter was 16.6%.

Gentex Highlights Capital Returns and Balance Sheet

Gentex repurchased 3.3 million shares during the first quarter for $71.6 million at an average price of $22.01 per share. As of March 31, 2026, the company had approximately 32.6 million shares remaining under its repurchase authorization.

Liquidity improved during the quarter. As of March 31, 2026, GNTX’s cash and cash equivalents were $164.8 million compared with $145.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2025. Short-term investments increased to $10.3 million from $5.4 million.

Working capital also increased, with accounts receivable at $419.5 million and inventories at $523.5 million. Overall, Gentex ended the quarter with total assets of $3 billion and shareholders’ equity of $2.5 billion.

GNTX Raises 2026 Revenue Outlook, Updates 2027 Target

Based on updated vehicle production forecasts and strong first-quarter results, Gentex raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $2.65-$2.75 billion from the previous estimate of $2.6-$2.7 billion.

The company has maintained its gross margin guidance at 34-35% and reiterated operating expense expectations (excluding one-time costs) of $410-$420 million. It continues to expect a tax rate of 16-18% and capital spending of $125-$140 million.

For 2027, Gentex expects revenues in the range of $2.8-$2.9 billion compared with the previous guidance of $2.75-$2.85 billion. The outlook is based on current tariff assumptions as of April 24, 2026, and includes ongoing cost pressures from materials such as precious metals, petroleum-based products and memory components.

The Supreme Court’s decision to invalidate IEEPA tariffs has not been reflected in any potential refunds. About $15 million of tariff-related costs were included in inventory as of March 31, 2026.

GNTX currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Key Releases From Auto Space

Autoliv, Inc. ALV reported first-quarter 2026 results on April 17. It posted adjusted earnings of $2.05 per share, which declined 4.7% year over year but surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77 by 15.8%. Net sales were $2.75 billion, up 6.8% from the year-ago quarter and above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.63 billion by 4.52%.

Autoliv ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $342 million compared with $322 million a year earlier. Long-term debt was $1.7 billion compared with $1.56 billion in the year- ago period. Shareholder returns continued through dividends. Autoliv paid a cash dividend of 87 cents per share in the quarter, with total dividend payments of $65 million.

Genuine Parts Company GPC reported its first-quarter 2026 results on April 21. It posted adjusted earnings of $1.77 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.81 by 1.94%. The bottom line improved 1.1% from the year-ago quarter’s adjusted earnings of $1.75 per share. The company posted revenues of $6.27 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.17 billion by 1.5% and increased 6.8% year over year. The performance was driven by solid sales growth across business segments and a 20-basis-point improvement in gross margin to 37.3%.

GPC’s total liquidity was $1.3 billion as of March 31, 2026, including $500 million in cash and $838 million of revolver capacity. During the quarter, GPC invested $98 million in capex and $14 million in acquisitions while returning $142 million to shareholders via dividends. For 2026, the company targets $450-$500 million in capex and $300-$350 million in M&A, with approximately 7.5 million shares remaining under its repurchase authorization.

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