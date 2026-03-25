GNRC Stock Surges 51% in 3 Months: Is There Further Upside Left?

Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC has staged an impressive rally, with the stock having risen 50.9% in the past three months, outpacing the Machinery General Industrial and the broader Industrial Products market rise of 0.2% and 4.7%, respectively. The S&P 500 composite has declined 5.1% over the same time frame.

Price Performance



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The stock price appreciation reflects improving visibility in key growth areas, particularly data centers, alongside expectations of a residential recovery in 2026.

The stock was up 3.7% yesterday and closed the session at $209.21 while its 52-week high and low are pinned at $241.09 and $99.50, respectively.



This run-up raises a critical question: Does this signal a time to lock in profits, or is the stock poised for further ascent, warranting a continued investment?



Let us do a deep dive into the company's fundamentals, market drivers and valuation to determine if it is the right time to buy, sell or hold GNRC stock.

GNRC’s Rally Buoyed by Multiple Tailwinds

Generac's impressive performance has been fueled by a combination of strong demand trends and operational execution.

Improving C&I segment sales is emerging as a key catalyst. Fourth-quarter 2025 C&I revenues totaled $400 million, up 10% year over year, driven mainly by shipments of large megawatt generators to data centers. International sales rose 12% in the fourth quarter.

Management expects its entry in the data-center vertical to be a strong business opportunity in the long term for the C&I segment amid accelerating investment in data centers and the proliferation of AI. The company considers 2026 as an inflection point for its business in this end market and expects that increasing supplies to key hyperscalers should drive the backlog over the next few quarters. Generac’s data center backlog has reached $400 million, with the majority expected to ship in 2026. This materially improves near-term revenue visibility. Generac expects a doubling of C&I product sales in the coming years.

To capitalize on the demand trends, Generac is focused on capacity expansion for large megawatt generators. It has purchased an additional manufacturing facility in Wisconsin in the fourth quarter, while continuing with investments in the existing facilities. Domestic megawatt generator capacity for large megawatt generators is expected to exceed $1 billion by the end of 2026. The company also acquired Enercon Engineering, Inc., to enhance its C&I manufacturing capacity.

The company recently introduced its latest industrial-grade diesel generators - the SD1250 and SD1500. With increasing reliance on digital infrastructure, healthcare systems and heavy industrial operations, power outages can lead to substantial financial losses, operational disruptions and even safety risks.

Generac Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Generac Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Generac Holdings Inc. Quote

Generac’s SD1250 and SD1500 generators are strategically designed to address these challenges. By targeting applications such as data centers, healthcare facilities, water and wastewater utilities and heavy commercial and industrial operations, the company is positioning these generators as dependable backbone systems for critical infrastructure.

Driven by data center momentum and the Allmand acquisition, C&I product sales are anticipated to increase 30%. Continued C&I momentum, along with expected capacity expansions, supports a multi-year revenue growth.

Recovery in the Residential Products segment bodes well. While revenues slid 23% in the fourth quarter, due to low outage levels and tough comps, management expects mid-teens growth in home standby generator sales in 2026, driven by normal outage levels for the second half of the year and price realization.

Strength in residential energy technology products is another catalyst. ecobee net sales grew at a mid-teens rate in 2025 and achieved positive EBITDA contribution. Connected home count grew to nearly 5 million residences in the fourth quarter, with increased energy services and subscription sales. With the integration of PWRcell 2, PowerMicro microinverter and next-gen standby generators with ecobee, Generac aims to create a differentiated residential energy ecosystem.

Assuming a return to power outage activity in line with the longer-term baseline and subsequent higher home standby generator price realization and higher shipments, Residential product sales are expected to increase 10% for 2026. Overall, management expects revenues to grow in the mid-teens percent range compared with the sales decline of 2% registered in 2025.

Can GNRC Navigate the Headwinds?

Heavy reliance on the Residential business segment is a concern. In the fourth quarter, net sales were $1.09 billion, down 12% year over year. Weaker demand for home standby and portable generators amid a softer outage environment offset increases in sales to data center customers and higher shipments of residential energy technology products. This highlights the company’s continued exposure to weather-driven volatility.

Further, data center market expansion brings its own set of concerns. With increasing reliance on this end market, Generac is exposed to cyclical capital spending cycles in AI and data centers. Any delays in manufacturing capacity expansion can also weigh on growth targets.

Also, Residential energy growth in 2025 was largely driven by Puerto Rico’s energy grant-related program. However, with the completion of the program, Generac expects energy storage systems’ shipments to decline in 2026. The company is also looking to “recalibrate” its investments and expects the solar and storage market to contract in 2026 due to reduced U.S. federal incentives.

Also, margins are not without pressure. In the fourth quarter, gross margins came in at 36.3% from 40.6% in the prior-year quarter. The performance was impacted by an unfavorable sales mix and a certain inventory provision in the current quarter. Higher price realization mostly offset increased input costs and lower manufacturing absorption. For 2026, management expects gross margins to remain relatively flat in the 38-39% range, as pricing actions are offset by cost inflation and unfavorable mix.

Intense competition as well as heavy debt remain concerning. As of Dec. 31, 2025, Generac had $341.4 million of cash and cash equivalents, with nearly $1.26 billion of long-term borrowings and finance-lease obligations.

GNRC’s Valuation & Estimate Revision

Generac’s forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91X is higher than the industry average of 21.93X observed in the past year.



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Bottom Line: Stay Invested

With both catalysts and headwinds balanced, the stock offers limited upside in the near term. We believe new investors should wait for a better entry point and existing investors should retain GNRC stock, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Stocks worth consideration within the same space are Flowserve Corporation FLS, RBC Bearings Incorporated RBC and Trimble Inc. TRMB. While FLS flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), RBC and TRMB carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLS’ 2026 EPS is pegged at $4.11, unchanged over the past seven days. Flowserve’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 17.3%. Its shares have gained 46.8% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBC’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pinned at $12.42 per share, unchanged in the past seven days. RBC’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 5.3%. Its shares have gained 66.2% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRMB’s 2026 EPS is pegged at $3.53, unchanged in the past seven days. Trimble’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 8.19%. Its shares have declined 5.1% in the past year.

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RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.