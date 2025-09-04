GNRC Launches PWRmicro Inverter to Boost Solar Output and Integration

Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC has unveiled the PWRmicro, an innovative 820W microinverter designed to convert power from two solar panels from direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC) for use in homes or the electric grid. The PWRmicro combines performance with reliability and installer-friendly features, built to capture maximum energy from today’s high-powered solar panels. Its streamlined design ensures homeowners can achieve their system’s full output potential, while installers benefit from faster, more confident setup and commissioning. Each unit is engineered for long-term durability and backed by Generac’s 25-year warranty.

Management emphasized that the solution delivers powerful performance, installer-friendly design and total reliability, giving homeowners confidence in maximizing their solar investments.

What Does PWRmicro Offer?

The PWRmicro integrates seamlessly with PWRcell 2 and Generac’s next-generation home standby generators, creating a complete home energy solution. This integration not only helps reduce energy costs but also provides what Generac calls a “bottomless battery,” enabling virtually endless backup power.

Among the key benefits, PWRmicro delivers up to 40% more power output compared with leading microinverter product lines, reducing energy losses and improving homeowner savings. It also enhances efficiency for installers through Generac Field Pro, which provides instant device discovery, faster commissioning and even nighttime setup using grid power. Robust communications, overnight firmware updates and live system data further simplify the installation and troubleshooting. PWRmicro has undergone extensive testing to ensure reliable performance for more than 25 years, even in harsh conditions, and is designed to meet the rigorous industry standards.

Generac will expand its connected energy ecosystem in the fourth quarter by integrating PWRmicro and PWRcell into the ecobee app and supporting thermostats. This update will allow homeowners to seamlessly monitor and control their clean energy systems and smart home devices in one unified platform, further enhancing Generac’s vision for a smarter, more resilient home energy future.

On May 19, 2025, Generac introduced the new ecobee by Generac Smart Thermostat with Home Energy Management. This advanced thermostat connects with its Home Standby Generators and PWRcell 2 Solar Battery Storage to enhance real-time monitoring and simplify energy management for homeowners.

Generac is gaining from growth in both Residential products and Commercial & Industrial (C&I). Within C&I, opportunities in the data center vertical bode well as the company remains optimistic about its large megawatt generators. GNRC expects its entry in the data-center vertical to be a strong business opportunity in the long term amid accelerating investment in data centers and the proliferation of artificial intelligence. In the second quarter, driven by a strong initial reception, the company has developed a significant global pipeline of opportunities. It is now building a robust backlog for its new high-output diesel generator product.

For 2025, GNRC expects revenues to increase 2-5% compared with the 0-7% rise guided earlier. Net income margin (before deducting for non-controlling interests) is projected to be in the range of 7.5-8.5% compared with the 6.5-8.5% guided earlier. Adjusted EBITDA margin is estimated to be between 18% and 19% (previous projection being 17-19%). Due to the enactment of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act on federal income tax payments, GNRC expects free cash flow conversion from adjusted net income to be 90% to 100% compared with the previous guided range of 70% to 90%.

GNRC’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

GNRC currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past year, shares of the company have gained 20.4% compared with the Zacks Manufacturing-General Industrial industry’s growth of 9.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Key Picks From the Manufacturing General Industrial Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Helios Technologies, Inc. HLIO, Graham Corporation GHM and Dover Corporation DOV. HLIO and GHM carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while DOV has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Helios’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 15.45%. In the last reported quarter, HLIO delivered an earnings surprise of 20.41%. Its shares have surged 29.4% in the past year.

Graham's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 64.02%. In the last reported quarter, GHM delivered an earnings surprise of 80%. GHM shares have skyrocketed 65.1% over the past year.

Dover’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 3.99%. In the last reported quarter, DOV delivered an earnings surprise of 2.09%. Its shares have decreased 0.2% in the past year.

