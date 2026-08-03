GNRC Drops 24% in the Past Month: Is the Sell-Off a Buying Chance?

Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC has fallen 23.6% in the past month even after a better-than-expected second quarter and firmer earnings estimates. The retreat puts concerns about residential demand, margins and expansion execution against improving commercial and industrial trends.



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The sell-off creates a more reasonable entry point, but the case is not clean. Data-center visibility and estimate revisions support recovery potential, while residential softness and a less compelling valuation signal argue for selectivity.

GNRC’s 23.6% Slide Tests the Bull Case

GNRC’s 23.6% four-week decline follows a 2.4% drop in the past week and a 26.8% slide over 12 weeks. The pattern shows that pressure has persisted beyond a single trading session.

Recent earnings, guidance changes and expansion plans may have shaped sentiment, but the price move cannot be tied to a single development. Investors are weighing faster commercial and industrial growth against a weaker residential outlook and the cost of adding capacity.

Generac’s Earnings Beat Supports the Fundamentals

Generac reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of $2.91 per share, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95. Sales increased 11% year over year to $1.173 billion, showing that demand growth remained intact despite uneven segment results.

Generac Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Generac Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Generac Holdings Inc. Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-fiscal-year earnings has risen 4.7% in the past four weeks. That upward revision, combined with the earnings beat, provides a stronger fundamental backdrop than the recent share performance suggests.

GNRC’s Data Center Backlog Adds Visibility

Commercial and industrial revenues advanced 29% to $556.5 million, driven by data-center demand, mobile products and international expansion. Generac ended July with a data-center backlog of roughly $1.6 billion, improving visibility into 2027 and beyond.

The company has two hyperscale supply agreements, including nearly $700 million of expected 2027 volume under the first agreement. Caterpillar Inc. CAT reported higher power-generation sales tied to large reciprocating engines for data-center applications. Cummins Inc. CMI serves data-center customers through its standby and prime generator portfolio. Their presence underscores the competitive intensity of the market.

Generac’s Residential Weakness Keeps Risk Elevated

Residential revenues declined 2% to $621.3 million. Lower energy-storage and portable-generator shipments offset higher home standby generator sales, while low outage activity continued to limit portable-generator demand.

Management reduced its 2026 residential growth forecast to the high-single-digit range from roughly 10%. Affordability concerns, a small divestiture and policy and macro pressures in solar and storage leave a meaningful counterweight to commercial and industrial strength.

GNRC’s Valuation Offers a Mixed Signal

GNRC trades at 18.8X forward 12-month earnings, below the sub-industry’s 21.5X, the sector’s 21.1X and the S&P 500’s 20.3X. The relative discount looks appealing after the decline.



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Yet the multiple is close to its five-year median of 19.3X, limiting the case for a deep-value label. Commercial and industrial products generally carry lower margins than residential offerings, and second-quarter gross margin received a roughly six-percentage-point lift from tariff refunds. Execution on new capacity also remains critical.

GNRC’s Strong Signal Meets Mixed Style Scores

Bottom line, the sell-off has improved GNRC’s risk-reward profile, but it is a selective buying chance rather than an obvious bargain. The data-center backlog and higher earnings estimates support upside, while residential and margin risks can keep volatility elevated.

Generac currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting positive earnings estimate revisions and supporting the potential for near-term recovery. Its Growth Score of B adds a favorable growth signal. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Value Score of D, Momentum Score of C and VGM Score of C are less supportive. Because Style Scores complement the Zacks Rank, the mixed grades favor investors focused on improving growth fundamentals over those seeking a clear value or momentum setup.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.