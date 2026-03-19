GNRC Boosts Industrial Power Portfolio With Advanced Diesel Generators

Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC recently introduced its latest industrial-grade diesel generators - the SD1250 and SD1500. Designed specifically for high-demand, mission-critical environments, these generators aim to bridge a crucial gap in the industrial power market by offering enhanced efficiency, reliability and performance. With increasing reliance on digital infrastructure, healthcare systems and heavy industrial operations, power outages can lead to substantial financial losses, operational disruptions and even safety risks.

Generac’s SD1250 and SD1500 generators are strategically designed to address these challenges. By targeting applications such as data centers, healthcare facilities, water and wastewater utilities and heavy commercial and industrial operations, the company is positioning these generators as dependable backbone systems for critical infrastructure. At the core of both SD1250 and SD1500 models lies the robust Perkins Engines Company 5012 V-12, 46-liter engine. The integration of this engine offers several advantages. The 46-liter displacement ensures robust performance even under heavy loads. Perkins engines have a long-standing reputation in industrial applications. The engine is optimized for fuel economy without compromising output.

Industrial environments are rarely forgiving. High temperatures, fluctuating loads and demanding operational cycles require equipment that can adapt and endure. The SD1250 and SD1500 are capable of operating at temperatures up to 50°C (122°F), making them suitable for hot climates and enclosed installations. With fully isolated backup starters, batteries and chargers, the generators eliminate single points of failure and ensure reliability during emergencies.

These reduce installation complexity, shorten lead times and ensure compliance with industry standards.

For mission-critical applications, power quality is just as important as power availability. Generac addresses this need through the use of Marathon MagnaMax alternators. These alternators are designed with low reactance winding, which minimizes harmonic distortion. Another major highlight is the integration of the Deep Sea G8601 advanced controller. This system elevates operational control and monitoring to a new level by offering onboard paralleling, high configurability and intuitive interface for industrial control performance. The generators support both low and medium voltage configurations, reaching up to 4160V. This flexibility allows them to be deployed across a wide range of industrial scenarios.

GNRC’s Launches Integrate Into a Broader Energy Ecosystem

The SD1250 and SD1500 generators are not standalone products but part of Generac’s Industrial Energy portfolio, which encompasses power generation, energy storage, energy management systems and distribution solutions. This integrated ecosystem approach allows businesses to build comprehensive energy strategies that are resilient, scalable and future-ready.

In addition to performance enhancements, Generac is focusing on operational efficiency in deployment. The company offers factory-designed enclosures and tanks, full system validation and compliance and reduced lead times of 30–36 weeks. This streamlined approach ensures customers can deploy power solutions faster, an important factor in industries where delays can be costly. The SD1250 and SD1500 are scheduled to begin shipping in second-quarter 2026, positioning Generac to capitalize on this growing demand.

Shifting energy dynamics, climate risks, aging grid infrastructure and rapid 5G deployment are creating strong secular growth opportunities for Generac. With nearly half of the U.S. population facing high grid reliability risk, rising data center investments are expected to strain power supply and push electricity prices higher, potentially doubling over the next decade. This environment supports long-term demand for Generac’s core residential backup solutions. With home standby penetration at just 6.75%, each additional 1% represents a $4.5 billion market opportunity.

However, Generac faces intense competition from both large industrial players and smaller manufacturers across generators, tools and energy solutions. Pricing pressure from low-cost rivals often compresses margins, while high R&D spending to keep pace with rapid technological change further weighs on profitability.

Generac’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

GNRC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 50.1% in the past year compared with the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry's growth of 14.5%.



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Key Picks From the Computer and Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Commvault Systems, Inc. CVLT, Pegasystems Inc. PEGA and SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. SSNC. CVLT and PEGA currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while SSNC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Commvault Systems’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing once, with the average surprise being 7.8%. In the last reported quarter, CVLT delivered an earnings surprise of 19.4%. Its shares have declined 50.3% in the past year.

Pegasystems’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 80.4%. In the last reported quarter, PEGA delivered an earnings surprise of 5.6%. Its shares have improved 19.7% in the past year.

SS&C Technologies’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 4.2%. In the last reported quarter, SSNC delivered an earnings surprise of 4.3%. Its shares have decreased 13.1% in the past year.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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