GNR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (Symbol: GNR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.39, changing hands as low as $55.38 per share. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GNR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GNR's low point in its 52 week range is $50.8538 per share, with $62.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.49.

