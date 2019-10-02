GNL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Global Net Lease Inc (Symbol: GNL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.15, changing hands as low as $19.11 per share. Global Net Lease Inc shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GNL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GNL's low point in its 52 week range is $16.95 per share, with $21.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.13.

