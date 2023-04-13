GNK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd (Symbol: GNK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.88, changing hands as high as $16.26 per share. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GNK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GNK's low point in its 52 week range is $11.92 per share, with $27.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.09.

