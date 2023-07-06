GNI Group (TYO:2160) Price Target Increased by 15.38% to 1,530.00

The average one-year price target for GNI Group (TYO:2160) has been revised to 1,530.00 / share. This is an increase of 15.38% from the prior estimate of 1,326.00 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,515.00 to a high of 1,575.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.92% from the latest reported closing price of 1,367.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in GNI Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2160 is 0.01%, a decrease of 18.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.35% to 727K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 245K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares, representing an increase of 4.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2160 by 16.25% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 191K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 197K shares, representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2160 by 18.01% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 94K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 48K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IDEV - iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF holds 38K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

