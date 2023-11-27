GNI Group (TYO:2160) Price Target Increased by 100.00% to 3,060.00

The average one-year price target for GNI Group (TYO:2160) has been revised to 3,060.00 / share. This is an increase of 100.00% from the prior estimate of 1,530.00 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,030.00 to a high of 3,150.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.33% from the latest reported closing price of 3,070.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in GNI Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2160 is 0.01%, an increase of 45.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.96% to 793K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 283K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares, representing an increase of 13.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2160 by 35.78% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 210K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares, representing an increase of 8.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2160 by 35.56% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 94K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IDEV - iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF holds 52K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 26.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2160 by 60.72% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 41K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing a decrease of 18.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2160 by 0.46% over the last quarter.

