GNCGY or CPB: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Food - Miscellaneous sector have probably already heard of GREENCORE GRP (GNCGY) and Campbell Soup (CPB). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

GREENCORE GRP has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Campbell Soup has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that GNCGY has an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

GNCGY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.58, while CPB has a forward P/E of 18.46. We also note that GNCGY has a PEG ratio of 1.50. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CPB currently has a PEG ratio of 3.10.

Another notable valuation metric for GNCGY is its P/B ratio of 5.96. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, CPB has a P/B of 12.57.

Based on these metrics and many more, GNCGY holds a Value grade of A, while CPB has a Value grade of D.

GNCGY has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than CPB, so it seems like value investors will conclude that GNCGY is the superior option right now.

