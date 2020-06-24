GNC Holdings Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

(RTTNews) - GNC Holdings Inc. (GNC) said that it has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with plans to sell itself. It expects to accelerate the closure of at least 800 to 1,200 stores.

In Wednesday regular trade, GNC is trading at $0.55, down $0.26 or 32.09 percent.

U.S. and international franchise partners and all corporate operations in Ireland are separate legal entities and are not a part of the filing, the company said in a statement.

GNC said it has secured about $130 million in additional liquidity through a commitment from certain of its term lenders to provide $100 million in "new money" debtor-in-possession financing and about $30 million to come from certain modifications to the existing ABL credit agreement.

The company expects to file in the applicable Canadian court seeking recognition of the U.S. Chapter 11 proceeding.

