GMV Minerals Reports Promising Lithium Finds in Nevada

November 15, 2024 — 12:07 pm EST

GMV Minerals (TSE:GMV) has released an update.

GMV Minerals Inc. has reported promising preliminary results from its Daisy Creek Project in Nevada, revealing thick lithium claystone horizons with high lithium grades. The southernmost drill hole intersected three distinct claystone horizons, totaling 48.7 meters of lithium enrichment, which exceed typical cut-off grades for similar projects in the region. These findings suggest significant economic potential as the grades increase toward the deeper parts of the basin.

