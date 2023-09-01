GMS's Q1 Earnings Match, Net Sales Beat Estimates, Stock Down

GMS Inc. GMS reported mixed results for first-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Jul 31, 2023), where earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beat the same.



Net sales improved, but earnings declined on a year-over-year basis, driven by strong pricing in Wallboard, Ceilings and Complementary Products, as well as strength and stability in the end markets served.



Shares of the company fell 6.3% on Aug 31, post-earnings release. The downside in earnings might have hurt investors’ sentiments.



Although Steel Framing pricing and soft office demand remain headwinds, the company expects a sequential improvement in U.S. single-family permits and starts, along with solid multi-family activity and put-in-place construction spending growth in most commercial applications.

Quarter in Detail

GMS reported adjusted earnings of $2.40 per share, down 1.2% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.43.

Net sales of $1.41 billion topped the consensus mark of $1.37 million by 2.7% and increased 3.7% year over year. The upside was primarily driven by Wallboard volume growth of 22.1% for multi-family and 5.9% for commercial in the United States, partially offset by single-family volume declines of 12.5%. Organic net sales expanded by 1% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.

Segment Discussion

Wallboard sales increased 9.6% from a year ago to $571.4 million. Organically, sales were up 9.3% year over year.



Ceilings sales increased 4.7% year over year to $175.2 million for the quarter. Organically, this segment’s sales rose 2% from the year-ago quarter.



Steel Framing sales of $236.8 million fell 13.9% from the prior year. Organically, the segment’s sales declined 15% from the year-ago figure.



Complementary Product sales grew 7.7% from the prior-year period to $426.2 million. Organically, sales improved 0.7% from the year-ago period.

Operating Highlights

Gross margin remained flat at 32% year over year. Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses — as a percentage of net sales — grew 60 basis points (bps) to 19.8% for the quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA of $173.3 million decreased 1% from a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.3% contracted 60 bps from a year ago.

Financials

As of Jul 31, 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $81.4 million, up from $164.7 million at the fiscal 2023-end. Long-term debt (less current portion) amounted to $1.05 billion at July-end, up from $1.04 billion at fiscal 2023-end.



Cash provided by operating activities was $6.6 million in the first three months of fiscal 2024, versus $4.4 million in cash used in operating activities a year ago.



During the reported quarter, GMS repurchased 468,949 shares of common stock for $30.5 million. As of Jul 31, 2023, it had $69.6 million of share repurchase authorization remaining.

