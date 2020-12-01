GM's union in S.Korea votes against tentative labour deal -official

SEOUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The union representing workers for General Motors Co GM.N in South Korea have voted against a preliminary labour deal with the automaker, an union official told Reuters on Tuesday.

The result came after union negotiators reached a tentative agreement with GM last Wednesday.

The two sides have had 24 rounds of negotiations since July.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

