GM's union in S.Korea approves second tentative labour deal -union official

Credit: REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

The union representing workers for General Motors Co in South Korea have voted in favour of a preliminary labour deal with the automaker, an union official told Reuters on Friday.

The result came after union negotiators reached a second tentative agreement with GM last week after the union members rejected the first deal.

The two sides have had 26 rounds of negotiations since July.

