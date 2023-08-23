News & Insights

GM's Ultium battery plant in talks for wage boost - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

August 23, 2023 — 06:32 pm EDT

Written by Pratyush Thakur for Reuters ->

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The electric-vehicle joint venture between General Motors CoGM.N and LG Energy Solution 373220.KS, Ultium LLC, is working on a deal to raise wages at its Ohio battery plant, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Both sides are close to the deal which will provide workers interim pay increase, from a starting wage of $15.50 an hour to more than $20, and would give back pay to tenured employees, according to a Bloomberg News report.

Ultium did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Strong demand for workers has given organized workers an upper hand at the bargaining table. GM, which is part of Detroit Three automakers, is also negotiating labor deal with United Auto Workers (UAW).

(Reporting by Pratyush Thakur in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

