GM's South Korean workers to stage partial strike - union note

SEOUL, Sept 19 (Reuters) - General Motors Co's GM.N. unionised workers in South Korea will stage partial strikes over stalled wage negotiations, the union said on Thursday.

The workers will launch partial strikes on Friday and next week, according to an internal note from the union seen by Reuters.

The decision followed their full strike earlier this month over hampered wage talks and concern of another plant shutdown.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; writing by Ju-min Park; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((ju-min.park@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 3704 5650; Reuters Messaging: ju-min.park.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.