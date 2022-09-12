US Markets
GM

GM's self-driving car unit to offer driverless rides in Phoenix, Austin this year

Contributor
Hyunjoo Jin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ELIJAH NOUVELAGE

General Motors' self-driving technology unit Cruise aims to start offering driverless rides in Phoenix, Arizona, and Austin, Texas, in 90 days, Cruise Chief Executive Kyle Vogt said on Monday.

Adds details

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - General Motors' GM.N self-driving technology unit Cruise aims to start offering driverless rides in Phoenix, Arizona, and Austin, Texas, in 90 days, Cruise Chief Executive Kyle Vogt said on Monday.

Speaking at a Goldman Sachs conference, Vogt also said Cruise aims to hit $1 billion in revenue by 2025.

In June, Cruise started charging for self-driving car rides in San Francisco, using a small number of Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles.

Vogt said its operations in Austin and Phoenix will initially be on a small-scale and "revenue-generating," with a plan to scale up operations next year.

Cruise has obtained all the permits necessary for using the driverless cars for ride-hailing and delivery services in Phoenix, he said.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Deepa Babington)

((hyunjoo.jin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GMWMT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular