GM's self-driving car unit Cruise to offer driverless rides in Phoenix, Austin this year

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - General Motors' GM.N self-driving technology unit Cruise aims to launch driverless ride service in Phoenix, Arizona, and Austin, Texas, in 90 days, Cruise Chief Executive Kyle Vogt said on Monday.

Speaking at a Goldman Sachs conference, Vogt also said Cruise aims to hit a billion dollars in revenue by 2025.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((hyunjoo.jin@thomsonreuters.com;))

