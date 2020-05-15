GM's Self-driving Car Unit Cruise To Lay Off 8% Of Staff: Reports

(RTTNews) - Cruise, the self-driving vehicle start-up majority-owned by General Motors, reportedly plans to lay off 150 employees or about 8% of its workforce, in order to curb operating costs amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The cuts are expected to occur outside the company's engineering operations, including recruiting and human resources. The news was initially reported by Bloomberg.

"In this time of great change, we're fortunate to have a crystal clear mission and billions in the bank. The actions we took today reflect us doubling down on our engineering work and engineering talent," Cruise spokesman Ray Wert said in an emailed statement, CNBC reports.

The company has about 1,800 employees, primarily based in San Francisco.

The coronavirus pandemic has halted vehicle production worldwide and has wreaked havoc on the global auto economy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.