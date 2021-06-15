World Markets
GM

GM's self-driving car unit Cruise to access $5 bln credit line

Contributor
Hyunjoo Jin Reuters
Published

General Motors Co's majority owned Cruise self-driving car subsidiary said on Tuesday it would gain access to a multi-year $5 billion line of credit with GM's finance arm to finance its purchase of Origin vehicles starting in early 2023.

BERKELEY, California, June 15 (Reuters) - General Motors Co's GM.N majority owned Cruise self-driving car subsidiary said on Tuesday it would gain access to a multi-year $5 billion line of credit with GM's finance arm to finance its purchase of Origin vehicles starting in early 2023.

"This bumps up Cruise's total war chest to over $10 billion as we enter commercialization," Dan Ammann, chief executive of the Cruise unit, which also counts Softbank 9984.T and Honda as minority investors, said in a blog posting.

Self-driving startups are racing to build warchests, as developing and scaling up the technology is expensive and takes much time.

This past month, General Motors began assembly of the first of about 100 pre-production Cruise Origin all-electric vehicles that will be built this summer for validation testing, Cruise said.

Cruise is gearing up to start a commercial ride-sharing service in Dubai in 2023, while it has this year applied for permits needed to start charging for autonomous rides and delivery in San Francisco.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((hyunjoo.jin@thomsonreuters.com; 82-2-3704-5685; Reuters Messaging: hyunjoo.jin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GM

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular